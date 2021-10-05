‘MQM-L worker’ opens fire on policemen during chase in Karachi

KARACHI: An alleged worker of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) has opened fire on policemen during a chase in Karachi’s Orangi Town, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East, the accused refused to stop his motorcycle after being asked by a police team in Orangi Town’s Rehmat Chowk and tried to run away from the location.

On suspicions, the police team started chasing him from Rehmat Chowk and tried to stop him but he opened fire on the cops near Hawa Goth. In retaliation, the ‘MQM-L worker’ got injured and arrested by the police team.

READ: ‘RAW-LINKED’ MQM-LONDON ACTIVIST DIES IN KARACHI JAIL

The police officer said in the statement that the accused was arrested along with the weapon, ammunition and motorcycle. He added that the wounded person was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

It was learnt that the accused had been sent to jail earlier over his alleged involvement in more than 14 cases including attacks on policemen.

Earlier in August, Sindh Rangers had claimed that they raided and seized a heavy arms cache from a storage facility alleging it belonged to a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) terrorist.

READ: CTD CLAIM TO ARREST MQM-LONDON SHOOTER

An MQM-L terrorist hid this cache during Karachi operation against terrorism, Rangers spokesperson told media after the raid in New Karachi’s sector 5E.

The stockpile of arms was comprised of seven AK-47s, seven MM4 rifles, six repeaters, seven pistols, three 9mm pistols, and a huge stock of bullet rounds.

The cache would have been used in the future subversive activities possible by the terrorists, the department media added after conducting the successful intelligence-based raid.