MQM lashes out at K-Electric over 12-hour loadshedding in Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA, Syed Aminul Haque, on Tuesday strongly criticized K-Electric (KE) over 12 hours of unannounced electricity loadshedding in Karachi as the summer heat intensifies.

Reacting to the prolonged power outages, Aminul Haque said that many areas of the city are enduring 8 to 12 hours of daily loadshedding in scorching temperatures. “The electricity crisis has further worsened the water shortage, as residents are unable to pump water during power outages,” he added.

He accused the government of turning a basic necessity of electricity into a rare commodity for Karachi residents.

Aminul Haque also questioned the silence of ministers over what he described as K-Electric’s ongoing incompetence. “K-Electric is pushing the people of Karachi toward rebellion,” he warned.

Despite being among the highest taxpayers and electricity bill payers in the country, Karachi residents are now being forced to take out loans to install solar panels in order to cope with the crippling power cuts, he added.

Read More: K-Electric office attacked in city’s Garden area

Earlier, enraged residents pelted stones at the K-Electric office in the Garden area following a power outage that lasted more than 20 hours in the area.

According to details, the residents, frustrated by the prolonged electricity suspension and lack of response from K-Electric, gathered outside the office to protest.

The demonstrators chanted slogans and threw stones at the building.

Local residents stated that electricity had been out since 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Despite lodging multiple complaints, no practical action was taken by the power distribution company, fueling public outrage.

Protesters outside the KE office expressed their frustration, saying the company had been ignoring their complaints, leaving the neighborhood in distress for over twenty hours without power.