MQM leader Babar Ghauri arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Babar Ghauri on Tuesday arrived in Karachi via foreign airline flight EK-606, ARY News reported.

Accompanied by his wife, the former senator landed in Karachi from Dubai.

Ghauri returned to Pakistan after securing protective bail in two cases from Sindh High Court (SHC).

The SHC Friday granted protective bail to Muttahida Qaumi Movement leader Babar Ghauri in two terrorism and corruption cases. The court granted protective bail to Ghauri in two cases till February 6 against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

Last year, the MQM politician departed for Dubai after getting acquitted in a case related to facilitating provocative speech by the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

In 2015, Babar Ghori was charged with inflammatory speech but declared innocent due to lack of evidence.

It is pertinent to mention here that the politician had been taken into custody as soon he landed at Karachi airport on July 4 after ending self-exile.

Babar Ghauri was taken into custody over his alleged involvement in a corruption and terrorism case. He has been moved to an unidentified place and will be produced before the court, the sources said.

Babar Ghauri and others were facing charges of massive corruption of around Rs2.8 billion in Karachi Port Trust (KPT) when he was federal minister for Ports and Shipping between 2008 and 2013.

