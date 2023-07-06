MQM leaders meet energy minister, highlight Karachi’s power woes

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of MQM-P called on Federal Minister of Energy and highlighted the power woes of Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The delegation led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a meeting with Khurram Dastagir and protested over long hours of power load shedding and inflated bills in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The delegation demanded federal minister to take notice of the worsening performance of the K-Electric and warned of protests if the power utility failed to take corrective measures.

“The government has best opportunity, during renewal of the license of the power utility, to free the people from this menace,” the delegation asked. “Instead, the new companies should be issued licenses,” MQM leaders demanded.

“K-Electric recovering heavy sums while its performance has been nil,” Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said. Several areas of the city suffering from hours long power load shedding,” he said.

“The company disconnects power supply to entire areas over non-payment by few consumers, what is logic behind this step,” MQM-P leader questioned.

“We fail to comprehend, why the K-Electric goes scot-free despite bad performance and over-billing,” federal minister Ameen ul Haq asked.

“The prime minister and federal minister should not test patience of Karachi’s citizens and must take immediate notice of the worsening situation,” the delegation demanded.