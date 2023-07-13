MQM London workers re-arrested after being released

KARACHI: Forty workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) have been rearrested after being released from jail, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Forty MQM London workers have been sent to jail again after being released on bail. The arrests of the MQM-L workers were made for 30 days under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The activists were taken into custody under MPO on the recommendation of the Inspector General (IG) Sindh.

A few days ago, the Sindh government and the security institutions had decided to intensify the crackdown on Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) after a public rally in the Korangi area of Karachi.

The higher authorities had decided to intensify crackdowns on MQM-L after a public rally in the Korangi area of Karachi. The arrests of MQM-L workers commenced after the public rally.

Police and Rangers conducted raids in Korangi and Landhi to arrest the MQM-L workers who had attended the public rally.

The senior officers told the media that MQM-L was involved in anti-state activities. They added that a group having connections with the Indian secret agency RAW will not be allowed to hold activities in the country.

Sources told ARY News that the authorities identified the organisers and participants of the MQM-L rally in Korangi who will be arrested in the raids.