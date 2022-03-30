MQM-P advises PM Imran Khan to step down

ISLAMABAD: After an agreement with the joint opposition, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from his post.

The key ally of the PTI-led coalition gave this advice during a meeting with a government team comprising Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak. The meeting took place this morning.

The joint opposition and the MQM-P have reached an agreement on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in a tweet said, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM & PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan.”

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari confirmed the development. A draft agreement between the joint opposition and the party had been finalised, details of which will be announced at a press conference at 4pm Wednesday, he said.

He added the draft agreement would be shared with the public after being ratified by PPP’s CEC and MQM-P’s coordination committee.

