MQM-P advises to take away fuel privilages from officers over BPS 17

Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has advised the PML-N led government to take away fuel privileges from government officers over BPS 17, ARY News reported.

According to details, federal government ally MQM-P has advised the Prime Minister to temporarily halt petroleum privileges for government officers over 17th grade and the cabinet.

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari said that it is a difficult time for the people of Pakistan and important decisions need to be made. If the privileges cannot be withered completely then they should be lessened, starting from the federal cabinet, he recommended.

It is to be noted that the federal government has announced to cut off petroleum and other privileges of the cabinet members amid emergency economic conditions.

Earlier today, Jamat-e-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmed had also demanded the government abolish petroleum privileges for government officers and parliamentarians and ban the usage of government vehicles by officers.

On June 2, the federal government had increased the prices of petroleum products by Rs30 per litre.

The development was announced by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad. After the hike, the price of petrol will be at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, and kerosene oil at Rs181.56.

