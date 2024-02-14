MQM-P, and ANP agree on political cooperation for Karachi’s development

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Awami National Party (ANP) have decided to further expand the political cooperation for the ‘development’ of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to details, the MQM-P delegation visited Mardan House, the ANP Sindh head office to express gratitude to the latter for the support in the General Elections 2024.

The MQM-P delegation comprised Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar, and Anees Kaimkhani.

They were welcomed by the ANP Sindh President upon arrival at Mardan House. The sources privy to the development said that both parties agreed to continue cooperation to resolve issues in Sindh, particularly urban areas.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MQM-P Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that it was not ‘just’ a meeting but an ‘agreement’ for long-lasting peace. He said that future generations would get the fruitful results of the meeting.

“The chapter of the fight is closed now and we (MQM-P and ANP) will struggle together for the development of Karachi,” Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui added.

ANP Sindh President Shahi Syed said that the people of Karachi especially Pashtun and Urdu-speaking are very happy with the cooperation between the two parties. “Mustafa Kamal took this initiative to end the differences,” Shahi Syed said.

He said that after the 18th constitutional amendment, the provinces have been empowered but the powers could not be dissolved at the grassroots level. “Our struggle will continue until the districts do not get the rights,” ANP Sindh.

The cooperation between the two parties emerged before the general election when they struck seat adjustments in various constituencies. The MQM-P supported the ANP at PS-88 while getting the latter’s support for many seats of the National and Sindh Assemblies. The ANP also supported Syed Mustafa Kamal from NA-242 where he clinched the victory.