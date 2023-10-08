28.9 C
MQM-P announces KP committee

PESHAWAR: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced its organisational committee in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday.

Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani said in a statement that the MQM-P’s organisational committee in KP comprises 36 members.

Arifullah Khan has been appointed the president of the KP committee, Mian Iftikhar joint secretary, Qayyum Qureshi general secretary, Hidayatullah, Zafarullah and Jahanzeb vice-presidents.

In August, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui demanded transparent elections with the fresh delimitation of constituencies in line with the census 2023.

“General elections should be held following fresh delimitation of constituencies,” the MQM-Pakistan convener said while addressing the presser alongside party leaders Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The MQM-P leader went on to say that Karachi needs transparent elections at the earliest, but on the same hand, Siddiqui said “If the delimitation of constituencies took weeks or months, it is not a bad deal.”

“In the previous elections, fake representatives were imposed on the city,” Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, adding that this time the elections needed to be fair, transparent, impartial, and acceptable to all.

“Delimitation of new constituencies inevitable after the new census,” he said.

