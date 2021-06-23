MQM-P announces new date to hold protest against Sindh govt

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced the new date for organising a protest against the Sindh government’s performance and budget 2021-22, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The MQM-P has announced to hold a protest rally against the Sindh government on July 3. The announcement was made by the MQM-P leadership after a consultative session held at Bahadurabad headquarters.

During the session, the MQM-P leaders exchanged views of the situation of Karachi, provincial budget and the performance of the Sindh government. The upcoming protest rally will start from Hassan Square roundabout and end at Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Read: MQM-P rejects Sindh govt’s budget for new fiscal year

The political party issued directives to the workers to start preparations for the upcoming power show. Sources told ARY News that MQM-P will also issue a white paper against the bad governance and biased policy of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government.

Besides holding the protest, the MQM-P will also unveil its future strategy to give tough time to the Sindh government over its failure to control street crimes, misconduct of police department on the name of lockdown, discrimination in government jobs, seizure of resources and anti-state elements.

A strong protest will be organised against those raising anti-state slogans and supporters of Sindhudesh. Moreover, the MQM-P Rabita Committee decided to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and fervour in the metropolis besides organising different programmes starting from August 1.

Earlier on June 7, MQM-P had announced to hold a protest demonstration against what it said Sindh government’s biased policies towards the urban population in the province on June 15, however, it was postponed.