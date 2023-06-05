MQM-P announces new organisational structure for overseas chapters

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to reorganise its overseas units and announced a new organisational structure, ARY News reported on Monday.

MQM-P Rabita Committee changed the organisational structure of overseas chapters and units.

The party’s spokesperson said in a statement that Chaudhry Altaf Shahid was appointed as the in-charge of the MQM-P UK chapter, Hanif Babar in Saudi Arabia, Muhammad Atif in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Imran in Oman, Adil in Bahrain, Faisal in Portugal, Syed Tasveer Gillani in Azerbaijan, Muhammad Afzal in Kuwait, Atiq and Junaid in Qatar, Anjum Aleem in Japan, Adnan Siddiqui, Tariq Wafaqani, Arshad Hussain and Syed Umair in North America and Canada.

Earlier, it was learnt that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is eyeing the slot of opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, well-placed sources told ARY News.

Currently, the seat of the opposition leader is being held by PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, while in the current defections of the MPAs, PTI has lost 10 out of its 30 seats in the provincial assembly.

MQM-P, which has 21 seats in the provincial assembly has contacted the Grand Democratic Alliance, which has 14 seats, for support in changing the opposition leader, the sources said.

They further say, the GDA has not replied to the MQM-P yet. Meanwhile, the session of the Sindh Assembly has been summoned on June 7 in which the change of the opposition leader will likely come under consideration.

Reports also emerged on Sunday that the MQM-P had decided to give the Pakistan People’s Party a ‘tough time’ in the Sindh Assembly. The party also held an important meeting in Bahadurabad to chalk out its political strategy in the fast-changing political landscape.