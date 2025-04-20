web analytics
36.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, April 20, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

MQM-P announces to participate in Gilgit-Baltistan elections

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to actively participate in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly elections, ARY News reported.

The announcement follows a meeting between a delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan and MQM-P leaders Anis Kaimkhani and Aminul Haq in Karachi.

Anees Qaimkhani emphasized that MQM-P is fully aware of the issues facing Gilgit-Baltistan and is committed to resolving them. He noted that MQM-P candidates have previously secured victories in the region, highlighting the party’s historical engagement there. Kaimkhani reiterated the party’s dedication to addressing the challenges of Gilgit-Baltistan’s residents.

Aminul Haq, senior MQM-P leader, stated that the party has consistently empowered the middle class by elevating them to higher echelons of power.

He described MQM-P as a tradition-breaking political force that believes in freedom, equality, and justice, underscoring its commitment to inclusive representation in the upcoming elections.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.