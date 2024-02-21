MQM-P assures cooperation to strengthen Pakistan’s democracy

The Muttahida Quami Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership expressed support and assured cooperation with Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) to stabilize democracy in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that the leaders from the PML-N and the MQM-P held a meeting related to the formation of the government in the centre.

The joint meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Ishaq Dar, Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Malik Ahmad Khan from the PML-N, while representatives from the MQM-P, including Kamran Tessori, Farooq Sattar, and Mustafa Kamal.

Sources disclosed that the MQM-P leadership expressed full support and assured cooperation at all levels to PML-N for the strengthening of democracy in the country, meanwhile, no specific ministerial portfolios were formally requested by the MQM-P or proposed by the Nawaz-led party.

However, the meeting members will soon provide the complete details brief of the meeting to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and the Rabita committee.

During the meeting, the MQM-P delegation urged the importance of maintaining Governor Sindh Kamran Tesori in his current role.

The MQM-P emphasized the need for continued cooperation, understanding, and support between the PML-N and MQM at the federal level.

The party stressed its commitment to collaboration and support for governance, assuring ongoing efforts to further enhance the democratic process in the country.

In an official statement following the meeting, the spokesperson also highlighted the commitment to boost the economic significance of Karachi for Pakistan’s prosperity.

As both parties’ pledge to advance governance in unity, further meetings between delegations are anticipated to finalize collaboration details.