MQM-P to award party ticket to Amir Chishty, vote Vawda as Independent

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to award party ticket to Amir Chishty on general seat, while Faisal Vawda will be supported as independent candidate, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The MQM-P adhoc committee has after a prolonged consultation decided to award ticket to Amir Chishty. The party has directed other candidates to withdraw their nomination papers.

Sources said that the MQM-P could conveniently win a general seat of the Senate, while Faisal Vawda, who is contesting the election as independent candidate, will be required the votes of other parties to bag the seat along the MQM-P votes.

MQM-P’s Shabbir Qaimkhani and Abubakar have withdrawn nomination papers after the party’s instructions.

The MQM-P was undecided over the issue of supporting Faisal Vawda as several leaders opposed it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P’s two MPAs had proposed and seconded nomination papers of Vawda for Senate election.

The senate candidates could take back their nomination papers till Wednesday (today), which is the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers for the election.

The polling for Senate elections on 48 vacant seats of the house will be held on April 02 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.