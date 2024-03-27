31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

MQM-P to award party ticket to Amir Chishty, vote Vawda as Independent

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to award party ticket to Amir Chishty on general seat, while Faisal Vawda will be supported as independent candidate, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The MQM-P adhoc committee has after a prolonged consultation decided to award ticket to Amir Chishty. The party has directed other candidates to withdraw their nomination papers.

Sources said that the MQM-P could conveniently win a general seat of the Senate, while Faisal Vawda, who is contesting the election as independent candidate, will be required the votes of other parties to bag the seat along the MQM-P votes.

MQM-P’s Shabbir Qaimkhani and Abubakar have withdrawn nomination papers after the party’s instructions.

The MQM-P was undecided over the issue of supporting Faisal Vawda as several leaders opposed it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the MQM-P’s two MPAs had proposed and seconded nomination papers of Vawda for Senate election.

The senate candidates could take back their nomination papers till Wednesday (today), which is the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers for the election.

The polling for Senate elections on 48 vacant seats of the house will be held on April 02 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.