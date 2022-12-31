MQM-P called emergency Rabita Committee meeting tomorrow

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Saturday called upon members of the Rabita Committee for an emergency meeting tomorrow afternoon, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, MQM-P has summons an emergency meeting of the Rabita Committee tomorrow at 2 pm in which the committee is to consider the return of Farooq Sattar to the party.

The merger of the Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) and MQM-P will be further discussed including important issues regarding organizational issues and the political situation.

Furthermore, the members will also discuss local body elections in the metropolis, and the important verdict later announced through the press conference.

Yesterday, the leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) agreed upon the top sharing position after the merger of both political parties.

Sources stated that MQM-P will be headed by Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Dr Farooq Sattar will be appointed as the party convener.

Furthermore, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal will be given the position of deputy convener, and PSP president Anis Kaimkhani will be the head of party’s organizational affairs.

Sources confirmed ARY News that the two political parties will be merged on Sunday for a joint political struggle.

It is pertinent to mention here that the merger of MQM factions will not include any member of MQM London.

