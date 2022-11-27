MQM-P calls on PPP to correct constituencies ahead of LG polls

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) to correct constituencies ahead of local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, AYR News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to sources, Convenor MQM-P Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui held a telephonic conversation with PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to discuss the upcoming local government (LG) elections in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Source told ARY News that the two political leaders discussed the implementation of the agreement including delimitation of constituencies and voter lists. During the conversation, Asif Ali Zardari assured of full cooperation and implementation of the agreement, they added.

Meanwhile, MQM-P leaders later contacted local government minister Nasir Shah on directives from Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. Sources claimed that a meeting between the two political parties would take place soon.

Sources added that the meeting will be arranged after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah returns from United States (US). During the meeting, MQM-P’s reservations regarding constituencies will be addressed.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had made it clear that it wants local government (LG) elections with the correct constituencies.

Earlier on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

A five-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja reserved the verdict on Nov 15 after hearing the pleas against delay in holding the polls.

In its verdict, the election commission has announced to organise LG polls in all districts of Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

The ECP also directed Interior Ministry, IGP Sindh to provide security for LG elections in Karachi and Hyderabad on January 15.

Last week, the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to immediately release the schedule for LG polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

