MQM-P candidates to use airplane for election campaign

For the first time in Pakistan, the candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) from different regions in Sindh have opted to conduct their election campaign via an airplane, ARY News reported on Thursday.

MQM-P rented a Skywing aircraft for February 3 and 4 that will be utilized in key constituencies, including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah for the party’s election drive.

The political party has also secured the necessary permissions from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for the use of the aircraft in the electoral mission.

The aircraft company, Skywings, has also penned down a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Nawabshah, expressing their support and cooperation for MQM’s election campaign.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate, Asif Ali Zardari, is also contesting from the constituency NA-207 in the general election.

Earlier, the ECP expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ahead of the General Elections 2024 but reaffirmed its commitment to conduct the polls on time.

In an emergency meeting in the wake of violent incidents in Balochistan and KP that at least left six people killed and 13 others injured, the ECP maintained that the law and order situation in both provinces is not ‘satisfactory’.

Officials of Balochistan and KP governments and law enforcement agencies briefed the ECP on the law and order situation.

In a press statement after the meeting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that those who are trying to obstruct the polls by disturbing the peace would be dealt with strictly.

“There should be no confusion or misunderstanding as the General Elections 2024 will be held on time,” the CEC made it clear. He said that terrorism is the biggest enemy of the electoral process.