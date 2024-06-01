MQM-P chief says voices within PML-N raised against NAB ordinance

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM- P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that voices within PML-N being raised against NAB ordinance, ARy News reported.

Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui expressed his concerns about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance, terming it “dangerous” and “flawed”.

He stated that in civilized societies, the responsibility is on the accuser to prove the allegations, but NAB’s law is “unique” as it requires the accused to prove their innocence.

Siddiqui criticized the ordinance, saying it is being used to victimize political opponents which indicates the government failure.

The minister also hinted that the ordinance may not last for long. He revealed that even within the PML-N, voices are being raised against the NAB ordinance, and MQM also agrees that the ordinance needs to be reviewed.

The MQM-P leader also mentioned his conversation with the Governor of Sindh regarding the short-term kidnapping issue saying that the governor will discuss the issue with PM Shehbaz.

Earlier, acting President Yousuf Raza Gilani approved an ordinance to amend the existing law, empowering the NAB to keep an accused on physical remand for up to 40 days as

Before the ordinance, a person arrested by the NAB could be remanded into the bureau’s custody for 14 days. However, under the amended law, the duration of physical remand has been increased to 40 days.

Furthermore, the punishment for NAB officials for making false cases has been reduced from 5 years to 2 years.

The ordinance was passed amidst a hearing of the NAB amendments case by the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan, challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

The previous Pakistan Democratic Movement-led (PDM) government approved amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 in a bid to curtail the powers of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).