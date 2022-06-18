MQM-P concerned over unannounced power outages

HYDERABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has expressed its concern over the unannounced power outages in Hyderabad, ARY News reported.

According to details, MQM-P has expressed its concern over the unannounced loadshedding in Hyderabad and urged the government to resolve the issue in interest of the citizens.

In a statement, MQM-P Rabita Committee has pointed out that power outages due to technical faults and burning wires have become common in Hyderabad. MQM-P has also urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take notice of the unannounced loadshedding.

“The prime minister should take notice of the incompetence and overbilling of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO),” the statement added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the factory owners in Hyderabad threatened to shut down their units in protest against HESCO.

In a video statement, Chairman Industrial Area has strongly criticised the ‘incompetence’ of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and threatened to shutdown the factories in protest.

He lamented that neither the Sindh government nor the HESCO officials are paying any heed to the multiple complaints and appeals to resolve the issue. “Factory owners will soon shutdown their factories and stage a protest against HESCO,” he added.

