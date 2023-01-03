Delimitation of constituencies: MQM-P contacts JI’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has contacted Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman ahead of the protest rally, to be held on January 9 against delimitation of constituencies and voters list, ARY News reported.

According to details, former Karachi mayor and MQM-P leader Waseem Akhtar has contacted JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman and discussed Sindh’s political situation.

Sources told ARY News that a MQM-P delegation would visit Idara Noor-e-Haq in Karachi and invite Jamat-e-Islami to participate in the protest rally against delimitation of constituencies and voters list.

Waseem Akhtar noted that the delimitation of constituencies was not only the issue of MQM-P, but of Karachi and Hyderabad. “It is imperative to unite by setting aside personal interests for city’s development,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) decided to hold a protest rally on January 9 against the non-implementation of an agreement signed with the Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh government.

According to details, the decision was taken during workers convention of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Rabta Committee held in Karachi.

Sources told ARY News that the MQM-P has rejected the delimitations of new constituencies and voter lists ahead of local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place on January 15.

The political party has also decided to protest against the delimitations of new constituencies. A protest rally will be carried out on January 9 over the non-implementation of agreement signed with PPP-led Sindh government.

A day earlier, the talks between the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) remained inconclusive as deadlock persisted on the core issues.

Sources said that the recent meeting between MQM-P and PPP at Bilawal House Karachi remained inconclusive. Moreover, the MQM-P leadership set a condition to contest the local government (LG) polls with new delimitations.

The delegation expressed serious reservations about the present delimitations. They said that MQM-P will unveil its next strategy if LG polls are held on the basis of the present delimitations.

