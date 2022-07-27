MQM-P conveys reservations against PPP to PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has conveyed reservations to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over lack of implementation of an agreement by PPP which was agreed with the party before joining the federal government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the MQM-P leaders held two meetings with PM Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad few days back and complained to him that the PPP was not implementing an agreement signed with the party and asked him to play his role as a guarantor.

“Neither an inquiry has been launched against the use of fake domiciles in recruitments nor development funds or administrative role was offered to the party as agreed in the agreement,” the sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 18-point agreement was reached between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) before the quit the Imran Khan-led coalition government and it was named as the “Charter of Rights”.

The agreement was signed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi have signed the agreement as guarantor.

