MQM-P decides not to contest NA by-elections

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has accepted the proposal tabled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as it decided not to contest upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

According to details, the decision was taken during the meeting of MQM-P’s Rabta Committee, which was summoned to consult over the proposal tabled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Sources told ARY News that the Rabta Committee decided against contesting the by-elections on NA vacant seats, citing the country’s ‘worsening economic situation’.

Earlier on Feb 18, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to boycott the upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats.

The ruling coalition contacted MQM-P after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) set condition that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had made it clear to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls.

Sources told ARY News that PPP demanded the coalition parties should jointly announce the boycott of by-polls as it refuses to leave field empty for ANP and MQM-P.

PPP leadership was divided on boycotting the polls as majority of the party members were against ANP and MQM contesting elections. “The PDM would suffer a political damage if both the parties contest polls,” sources said while quoting PPP.

It is pertinent to mention here that by-polls on 33 NA seats would be held on March 16.

On February 10, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the coalition parties to not contest by-elections due to fear of defeat.

