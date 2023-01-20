MQM-P decides to contest in by-polls on NA seats

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) on Friday announced to contest the by-polls on the vacant National Assembly (NA) seats, ARY News reported.

MQM-P leader and former mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar in a presser stated that MQM-P will contest the by-elections on the vacant seats in Karachi.

He said that MQM is an ally of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) but the decisions will be taken by the party’s leadership, if the mayor of Jamaat-e-Islami or PTI comes then PPP will not allow it to work.

The MQM leader asked the chief justice to take suo moto notice of the alleged irregularities in local government (LG) polls held in Sindh. He also hoped that the demands of MQM-P will be taken seriously by the concerned authorities.

Waseem Akhtar said that the party has formed an alliance with PTI and then with PPP to resolve the problems of the metropolis.

He said that the new mayor will have neither administrative nor financial powers. The hands of the mayor will be tied for four years.

He expressed anger on stakeholders for the unfair treatment of the citizens of Karachi said that the city has been divided into seven districts, and there are rumours of dividing Karachi into two divisions, but Karachi should be a division.

Comments