MQM-P decides to field Ali Khursheedi for Sindh CM slot

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to field its candidate for Sindh chief ministership, ARY News reported on Sunday, citing sources.

Sources said the MQM-P has finalised the name of Ali Khursheedi for the Sindh CM slot. It is to be noted that the MQM-P won 26 seats in the February 8 polls.

Elections for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly are being held.

This was announced by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani during the Sindh Assembly Session in Karachi.

On the other hand, the election of Sindh Chief Minister will be held tomorrow.

According to the schedule issued by the Provincial Assembly Secretariat, nomination papers will be issued and received on Sunday, and the final list of candidates will be affixed to the notice board after scrutiny of papers until evening.