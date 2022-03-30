Wednesday, March 30, 2022
type here...
HomePakistan
Web Desk

MQM-P decides to quit ruling alliance, joins opposition

test

ISLAMABAD: In a major setback for PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to quit the ruling alliance and support the joint opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a latenight tweet, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.”

MQM’s Rabita Committee and PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) will “ratify the said agreement”, he said, adding they will share details with the media at a joint press conference today.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari in a tweet confirmed the development. A draft agreement between the joint opposition and MQM-P had been finalised, details of which will be announced at a press conference at 4pm Wednesday, he said.

Also Read: No-confidence motion: PM Imran Khan issues instructions to PTI MNAs

He added the draft agreement would be shared with the public after being ratified by PPP’s CEC and MQM-P’s coordination committee.

Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have lost the majority in the National Assembly following the MQM-P decision to join hands with the opposition.

The opposition now has 177 members as against the government’s 164 members.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.