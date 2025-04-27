MQM-P decides to support PPP candidate in Senate by-election

web analytics
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided to support the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate in the upcoming Senate by-election from Sindh, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to details, MQM-P leadership has officially informed the PPP leadership of their decision.

A PPP delegation led by Nisar Shah is scheduled to visit MQM’s Bahadurabad headquarters tomorrow to formalize the understanding.

The Senate seat became vacant following the resignation of Senator Taj Haider, and the PPP has nominated Waqar Mehdi as its candidate for the by-election.

Read more: PPP urges MQM-P to withdraw candidate for senate seat

Sources reveal that Nisar Shah had initially conveyed PPP’s request for support through Ali Khursheedi, after which MQM-P responded positively, agreeing to back Waqar Mehdi’s candidature.

PPP founding member and General Secretary Senator Taj Haider passed away in Karachi earlier this month after a brief illness.

Haider was one of the founding members of the PPP and held various positions within the party, including general secretary and chairman of the party’s Central Election Monitoring Cell.

Taj Haider had been elected as a Senator multiple times and his most recent term was set to end in 2027.

