MQM-P delegation meets PPP leadership as no-trust move nears

ISLAMABAD: The key ally of the ruling PTI government – Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) – could not reach any conclusion about its decision on no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan, it emerged on Thursday.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that MQM-P has not yet decided to leave the coalition government led by PTI in the Centre.

MQM-Pakistan has not reached an agreement with opposition or treasury benches, sources within MQM-P told ARY News.

On the other hand, the MQM-Pakistan delegation on Thursday arrived at Zardari House, Islamabad to meet Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership on trust motion and other political matters.

The MQM-P delegation–led by convener Khalid Maqbool, Aamir Khan, Waseem Akhtar, Aminul Haque met with PPP leadership to discuss the current political situation.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah and others are negotiating with MQM-Pakistan leadership, said sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday arrived at MQM-P Bahadurabad office to discuss recent political developments in the country.

Talking to media after the meeting, the JUI-F said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leadership will make its final decision regarding no-trust move within two to three days.

