MQM-P delegation to meet PML-N leadership today

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has intensified contacts with opposition parties as a delegation of the party will meet leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif at his Lahore residence today, ARY News reported quoting sources.

Sources privy to the matter said that the delegation of MQM-P, including Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar will hold a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at his Model Town residence on Wednesday.

According to sources, the two sides will discuss the political situation of Sindh with a focus on local government and other issues.

The matter related to in-house change through a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan will also come under discussion, said sources.

Moreover, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation will also meet with Pakistan Muslim League-Q leadership today.

Earlier in the day, former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Monday met with Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) leadership here in Lahore.

PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi, and federal minister Tariq Bashir Cheema were present in the meeting.

The former president inquired about the health of ex-PM Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. During the meeting, the ongoing political situation came under discussion.

