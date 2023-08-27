MQM-P delegation to meet ECP high-up tomorrow

A Muhttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation will meet the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) high-ups on Monday (tomorrow) amid ongoing consultations regarding the general elections, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the MQM-P delegation led by Dr Farooq Sattar will meet the ECP high-ups at 11:00 am tomorrow. The delegation members include Javed Hanif, Izharul Hassan, Sadiq Iftikhar and Farhan Chishti.

In the upcoming meeting, discussions will be held on delimitations, election code, schedule and electoral lists. The political party will raise its concerns over the old delimitations and electoral lists besides tabling its recommendations for new delimitations.

Related: MQM-P urges govt to lower electricity rates, fuel prices

Sources added that MQM-P will urge the ECP to revise delimitations and voter lists before organising the general elections.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui on Sunday demanded transparent elections with the fresh delimitation of constituencies in line with the census 2023.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“General elections should be held following fresh delimitation of constituencies,” the MQM-Pakistan convener said while addressing the presser alongside party leaders Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal.

The MQM-P leader went on to say that Karachi needs transparent elections at the earliest, but on the same hand, Siddiqui said “If the delimitation of constituencies took weeks or months, it is not a bad deal.”

Related: General elections: MQM-P makes key decisions

“In the previous elections, fake representatives were imposed on the city,” Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, adding that this time the elections needed to be fair, transparent, impartial, and acceptable to all.

“Delimitation of new constituencies inevitable after the new census,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader Dr Farooq Sattar lashed out at the rulers on inflated power bills and rising inflation. “People are becoming rebels and this country is heading towards civil disobedience,” he added.

If this trend continues, a “state within a state” will be created, he continued.