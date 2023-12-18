MQM-P demands dissolution of Zakat Committees

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan to order dissolution of Zakat Committees in Sindh, citing ‘political appointments’ by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, the demand was made in a letter penned down by MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to CEC Raja Sultan.

In the letter, Siddiqui pointed out that politically appointed District Zakat Chairmen in Sindh “distribute zakat funds to their own favorites, which apart from being illegal also constitutes pre-poll rigging”.

He alleged that the district, town and local zakat chairmen in Sindh were “office-bearers of the Pakistan People’s Party” and were appointed based on “political affiliation and loyalty”.

“To handover the zakat funds to these Chairmen at this stage amounts to pre-poll rigging, as they distribute billions of the Zakat funds at the behest of members of the [PPP]. Thus, the concept of free and fair elections is seriously impaired,” MQM-P convener noted.

Khalid Maqbool further said that elections should not only be conducted fairly and justly, but they should also be seen to be conducted fairly and justly, so as to inspire confidence in the minds of the electorate.

He urged the CEC Sikandar Raja Sultan to order dissolution of Zakat Committees in Sindh at all levels under section 28 of the Sindh Zakat and Usht Act, 2011.

The convener also urged the election commissioner to appoint government servants as Administrators of these committees.

“If this is not done, then the Pakistan Peoples’ Party shall go ahead to distribute billions of zakat fund to voters so as to buy them out, by way of pre poll rigging,” he concluded.