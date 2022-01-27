MQM-P demands suspension of policemen involved in torture

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has demanded suspension of the police officers involved in torture over its protest and release of arrested MPA within 24 hours, reported ARY News.

MPA Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan while talking in ARY News program Bakhabar Savera said that MQM-P is mourning, lawyers and the business community should support them.

Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that the road near the Chief Minister’s House is a common road and the protestors holding a peaceful protest, were not going inside the CM House.

The MQM leader demanded that the police officers involved in the incident be suspended and the arrested MPA be released within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, police baton-charged Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) workers and fired tear gas to disperse the protesting activists outside the Chief Minister (CM) House.

The MQM-P workers including women and children were baton-charged by police officials in a sudden move to disperse the protestors outside the CM House.

A female worker’s condition was deteriorated due to heavy firing at the protestors of tear gas shells by police. It was learnt that 10 MQM-P workers were detained by the policemen from the protest venue.

