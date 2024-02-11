MQM-P denies demand of Sindh governorship

LAHORE: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui denied the demand of Sindh governorship during the party’s meeting with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership.

Speaking to media representatives, the MQM-P convener said that matters related to the formation of the government were not discussed in the meeting.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the talks in the meeting were largely related to public issues and the recently concluded General Elections 2024

“There was no discussion on government formation. We did not demand Sindh governorship or anything else,” the MQM-P convener reiterated.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui added that the issues being faced by the people of Pakistan were discussed in the meeting.

The MQM-P convener said that all the reports regarding the demand for the Sindh governorship are baseless. “We neither placed any demand before the PML-N nor made any agreement.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that both the parties agreed to continue talks on the formation of government in the centre.

Sources said that both parties also agreed on continuing the consultation process and inviting other parties for the formation of federal government.

Furthermore, former PM Shehbaz Sharif has been given the responsibility to minimize tensions between PPP and MQM-P.