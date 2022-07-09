MQM-P expresses outrage over Sindh govt

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has slammed the Sindh government over the devastating situation in Karachi post-monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The MQM-P Rabita Committee expressed outrage over the lack of effective measures by the Sindh government to cope with the monsoon rains in the provincial capital Karachi.

The political party said in a statement that the flawed administrative infrastructure of Karachi was exposed after the recent spell of rainfall due to the blockage of sewerage lines which turned roads into swimming pools.

The MQM-P criticised that the highest taxpayers were bearing great loss due to the ineligible Sindh government. The political party expressed sorrow over the loss of precious lives in electrocution and other rain-related incidents.

Death toll in rain-related incidents

At least nine people have died in rain-related incidents in Karachi since Friday.

The metropolis has been intermittently receiving light to heavy rainfall since yesterday under the influence of a monsoon system in the region.

At least six people in the city died by electrocution exposing the performance and safety measures of the sole power utility of Karachi.

In Shoe Market a 20-year youth died by electrocution, another young man namely Raqeeb 23 died by electrict current in Manghopir area.

A woman Ruqayya Mubeen Shah, 38, was electrocuted to death at Mansehra Colony of Landhi, while working at home.

A child died by electric current Arsalan Homes in North Karachi area and an elderly man died by electrocution at a house in 100-Quarters in Korangi.

Moreover, a boy electrocuted to death near a petrol pump in Muhammad Ali Society.

The dead body of a boy along with father, swept away in floodwater in Gadap, was retrieved from water, while search for the father has been underway.

