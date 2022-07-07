MQM-P gets one more position in federal govt

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has gotten one more position in the federal government as the premier appointed Sadiq Iftikhar as his special aide, ARY News reported on Thursday.

MQM-P leader Sadiq Iftikhar has been appointed as a Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A notification was issued for his appointment. Iftikhar will get a special assistant’s portfolio with the status of the state minister.

In June, MQM-P, an ally of the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government, had threatened to sit on the opposition benches.

MQM-P raised reservations about the attitude of the coalition ministers of the government in the National Assembly and threatened to sit on the opposition benches.

MNA Sheikh Salahuddin while addressing the National Assembly said that MQM-P has paid a heavy political price for this government, if they are to be given such answers in the assembly by ministers then we will not hesitate to sit on this side.

Another lawmaker, Sabir QaimKhani had staged a walkout from the assembly over no resolution to the problems of Hyderabad. Qaimkhani said that if the problems are not solved, then there is no need to remain in ministries, it’s useless.

The MQM-P lawmaker had said that no priority was given to the projects of their areas in the budget, without taking anyone’s name, he said one person is not allowing our projects to be included in the budget.

Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi had held talks with MQM members after they staged a walk-out from the National Assembly (NA).

