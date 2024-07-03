MQM-P has political differences with PPP, no enmity, says Kamal

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Mustafa Kamal has said they have political differences with the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), no enmity.

In an exclusive talk with ARY News, Mustafa Kamal, they have had differences with the PPP for a long but no enmity. He also denied impression of affiliation with the Sindh’s ruling party.

Kamal said, MQM-P told Asif Ali Zardari that they do not have candidate for the premiership but they will need them.

He asked PPP leadership to look, at who is causing harm to the party as loss of MQM-P’s strength will ultimately harm PPP.

The MQM-P leader and former Karachi mayor said candidates winning the elections are respected in the Parliamentary system but unfortunately Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf introduced such culture of calling ‘thieves’ ‘dacoits’ who win the elections.

On July 1, in a scathing criticism of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s policies in the early 1970’s, MQM-P Chairman Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said, “after the breakup of Pakistan, institutions were handed over to feudal lords under the guise of nationalisation. Despite having a clear majority in Punjab, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s implementation of the quota system only in Sindh reflected a racist mindset.”

For 50 years the children of the founders of Pakistan were suffering from injustices of the quota system, where in over 80 per cent jobs were usurped by people in power by way of forged domiciles.