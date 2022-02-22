Tuesday, February 22, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

MQM-P to hold workers session over rampant street crimes in Karachi

test

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned an emergency session of the party’s workers at Bahadurabad office, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the workers meeting will devise a line of action for protection of general public from rampant street crimes in the metropolis.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is also expected to formulate a strategy of protest over the worsening law and order situation in Karachi, sources said.

The party workers session will likely to take decisions with regard to form MQM neighborhood committees, a monitoring system and other options over the situation.

MQM-P senior leader and Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq on Monday said that the only solution to curb street crime through a system of effective liaison with the police station through neighbourhood committees.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had recently filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the rapid hike in street crimes, including mobile phone and vehicle thefts, across the city.

MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said in the petition that the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) had published statistics on street crime committed last year, showing an alarming number of incidents, including thefts of mobile phones, motorbikes and cars.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.