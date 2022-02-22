MQM-P to hold workers session over rampant street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has summoned an emergency session of the party’s workers at Bahadurabad office, citing sources ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the workers meeting will devise a line of action for protection of general public from rampant street crimes in the metropolis.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is also expected to formulate a strategy of protest over the worsening law and order situation in Karachi, sources said.

The party workers session will likely to take decisions with regard to form MQM neighborhood committees, a monitoring system and other options over the situation.

MQM-P senior leader and Federal Minister Syed Aminul Haq on Monday said that the only solution to curb street crime through a system of effective liaison with the police station through neighbourhood committees.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had recently filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the rapid hike in street crimes, including mobile phone and vehicle thefts, across the city.

MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel said in the petition that the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) had published statistics on street crime committed last year, showing an alarming number of incidents, including thefts of mobile phones, motorbikes and cars.

