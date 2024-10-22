MQM-P introduces bill to empower local bodies in NA

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Tuesday introduced a constitutional amendment bill—seeking empowered local bodies across the country—in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

MQM-P MNA Muhammad Javed Hanif introduced the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Article 140A) which has been referred to the relevant committee for further deliberation.

Federal Minister for Information .Attaullah Tarar said that the government has no objections to the bill and agreed to its referral to the committee.

Muhammad Javed Hanif along with his party colleague Syed Mustafa Kamal, highlighted the bill’s key features, and said that the devolution of powers would enable the people to address their issues more effectively at the local level.

It is to be noted here that the MQM-P had demanded the government to amend the Article 140-A alongside the 26th constitutional amendment. The party; however, withdrew from its demand after the assurance from a delegation led by Federal Minister of Planning Ahsan Iqbal that visited MQM-P headquarter in Karachi.

Earlier last month, PM Shehbaz Sharif assured the MQM-P of early discussions with the parliamentary parties on the constitutional amendments suggested by the party

A delegation of the MQM-P led by Chairman Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui called on PM Shehbaz and demanded an early presentation of its constitutional amendments aimed at ‘empowering’ local bodies across the country, the sources said.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that the political parties will be taken on board before bringing the constitutional amendment in the parliament.

In the meeting, there was a discussion on the implementation of the federal projects in Sindh and the provision of funds to the lawmakers to carry out development works in their constituencies.

The sources said that the MQM-P delegation raised the issue of Independent Power Procedures (IPPs) agreements and emphasised on formulating policies to overcome the economic crisis.

The MQM-P also demanded that Karachi be exempted from the burden of additional taxes.