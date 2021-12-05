Sunday, December 5, 2021
MQM-P invites PML-N for APC on Sindh’s LG law

KARACHI: A delegation of MQM-Pakistan called on PML-N leaders here and invited them to attend the all parties conference (APC) on Sindh’s new local government law, ARY News reported on Sunday.

A delegation of MQM leaders Amir Khan, Waseem Akhtar and Javed Hanif visited Muslim League-N House in Karachi and held a meeting with party leaders Muhammad Zubair, Miftah Ismail, Shah Muhammad Shah and others.

The MQM delegation invited the PML-N to attend an all parties conference on December 11.

PML-N leaders assured the delegation to attend the moot and agreed over a joint struggle against problems of Karachi and controversial new Local Government Act of Sindh.

