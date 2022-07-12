MQM-P lashes out at Sindh govt over Karachi’s rain disaster

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar on Tuesday lashed out at the provincial government of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) over its poor performance and failure in meeting the challenge of the monsoon rains despite being in power for the past 14 years.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, MQM-P leader Akhtar strongly criticised the PPP-led Sindh government for inadequate pre-monsoon arrangements in the port city.

“PPP-led Sindh had completely failed to deal with the current emergency situation,” he said, adding that government officials have gone to interior Sindh for celebrating Eidul Azha with families.

He added that Karachi is being run through deputy commissioners and no measures were taken despite rain warning from Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD).

“Why didn’t the nullahs [of Karachi] not cleaned a month earlier,” he asked.

Waseem Akhtar urged Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to take notice of the incompetence of the provincial government.

Torrential rains kill 29 in Sindh

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh yesterday released details of deaths in rain-related incidents across the province.

The details released by PDMA have been obtained by ARY News, according to which 29 civilians were killed in various accidents and incidents during rains across Sindh including Karachi.

The report said 14 of the dead were from Karachi, six from the eastern district and four from Korangi, while one each in the southern, central, western and Malir districts.

According to the PDMA, nine deaths were reported in Thatta and two in Khairpur, including seven children.

The report said 11 people were injured during the rains. The deaths occurred between June 20 and July 10.

