MQM-P lauds PM’s call to hold elections on census 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023
KARACHI: Muttahida Quaid Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) welcomed Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s statement to hold general elections based on the census 2023, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the sources, MQM-P leadership expressed its approval of the Prime Minister’s statement, stating that the other political parties are also supporting MQM’s position. They believe that elections should be held under the latest census data and based on its new constituencies, and they will not back down from their stance.

The PM also invited prominent MQM-P leaders to attend the parliamentary dinner which is going to be held today (Thursday).

Sources also revealed that MQM-P has decided to celebrate Independence Day from August 4th to August 14th. During this period, various programs, including discussions, speeches, and other events, will be organized to commemorate the Independence Day.

