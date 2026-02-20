MQM-P lawmaker Rana Shaukat alleges threats from fellow MNA

KARACHI: An Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly, Rana Shaukat, raised the issue of alleged threats from fellow party MNA Iqbal Mehsud on the assembly floor, ARY News reported.

During the Sindh Assembly session, Rana Shaukat claimed that Iqbal Mehsud — who he said was previously affiliated with the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) — arrived at his office armed, broke the locks, and threatened him, saying, “Come outside, we will deal with you.”

He further told the house that he had received threats again and demanded that the relevant SHO be summoned to the assembly to register an FIR. Otherwise, he warned, he would resign from his seat.

Rana Shaukat said he belongs to the Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui group within MQM-P and stated that he was born in Sindh and was not afraid of anyone.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Owais Qadir Shah directed the assembly secretary to immediately summon the SHO and SSP concerned to the assembly. He also announced security for the lawmaker, stating that the assembly would ensure protection if there was any threat to a member’s life or property.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar said action must be taken over what transpired in the assembly and suggested suspending the member who allegedly issued threats for one day.

Later, however, the Speaker sent the police officials back. SSP South stated that the matter had been resolved after reconciliation between the two parties.