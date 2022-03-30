MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed harassed at Isb airport

Islamabad: MQM-P leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel was surrounded and hooted by some people at the Islamabad International airport, ARY News reported.

According to details, some political workers reportedly gathered around Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Kanwar Naveed Jameel at the Islamabad International airport and chanted slogans.

Also Read: MQM-P, PPP sign 18-point agreement named “Charter of Rights”

The people called Kanwar Naveed and his party turncoats (lota), as MQM-P announced to part ways with the government and vote against the PM in the no-trust move.

MQM-P leader Faisal Sabzwari took to Twitter to speak about the incident at the Islamabad airport and claimed that the people who hooted and surrounded Kanwar Naveed were PTI workers.

اسلام آباد ائیرپورٹ پر تحریک انصاف کے حامیوں نے ڈپٹی کنوینر ایم کیو ایم کنور نوید جمیل کا گھیراؤ کیا اور الجھنے کی کوشش کی۔ ہم نے تحریک انصاف کی اعلی قیادت سے رابطہ کیا ہے، دونوں جماعتوں کے حامیوں کے جذبات سر آنکھوں پر لیکن انہیں پرامن رکھنا جماعتوں کی ذمہ داری ہے — Faisal Subzwari (@faisalsubzwari) March 30, 2022

Faisal said that he has talked to PTI leadership regarding the incident. We respect the emotions of their workers but it is their responsibility to keep the workers peaceful, Sabzwari added.

The ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had received a major setback on Wednesday as MQM-P quit the ruling alliance after signing an agreement with the joint opposition.

The announcement was made by MQM-P convener and MNA Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at a joint press conference with top opposition leaders, Shehbaz Sharif, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Comments