MQM-P lawmaker Rana Ansar’s son dies in car accident

KARACHI: MQM-Pakistan’s Member of National Assembly (MNA) Rana Ansar’s son Shahzaib Naqvi died in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning, ARY News reported quoting police.

He was the youngest son of MQM-P lawmaker. Shahzaib’s friend, 30-year-old Ilyas, also injured in the crash.

The accident happened when the car lost control while making a turn due to high speed, causing it to flip over. Police promptly transported the victims to Jinnah Hospital, where Shahzaib was pronounced dead.

According to SHO Clifton Azam Rajper, Shahzaib resided on Rashid Minhas Road and was the son of MNA Rana Ansar and late senior journalist Syed Ansar Ali Naqvi.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed his heartfelt condolences to Rana Ansar and her family, saying, “I feel profound sadness upon hearing the news of the untimely passing of Rana Ansar’s young son. I pray that Allah grants Rana Ansar and her family patience during this difficult time.”