MQM-P leaders meet PM, raise concern over costly electricity

ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders on Monday called on Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) Anwaarul Haq Kakar and raised serious concerns over the high cost of electricity and Karachi issues, ARY News reported.

According to details, MQM-P leaders Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani met Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar and discussed problems of Karachi and high cost of electricity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mustafa Kamal told the prime minister the people of Karachi were being charged an additional Rs3.81 per unit in power tariff .

“Karachi can steer the country out of economic crises being faced by Pakistan, not the International Monetary Fund (IMF),” he pointed out.

He also criticised the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government for not resolving the problems of Karachi in last 15 years of its rule. He also urged caretaker government to take ‘direct interest’ in solving the problems of metropolis.

The MQM-P leader further said that the youth of Karachi can lead the country on the path of development if given proper opportunities by Centre.

He also noted that immediate measures were needed for the improvement of residential and industrial infrastructure in the city. Kamal added that his party was alongside the caretaker PM to get the country out of crisis.

The inflated power bills triggered country-wide protests from Karachi to Khyber and protests in some parts of the country are turning violent.

The protesting masses have been demanding that the government should end the provision of free electricity to the notables and provide them relief as the bills they have been receiving are more than their salaries.