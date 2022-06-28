MQM-P leaders to meet with Chief Election commissioner today

A Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation would meet with the Chief Election Commissioner at 4 pm June 28, 2022, ARY News reported.

According to details, a five-member delegation of the MQM-P would meet with the ECP Chief to talk about their concerns regarding the local government bills in Sindh. The party’s four points agenda has already been shared with the ECP Chief.

The party’s first demand is the amendment of the local body bill in Pakistan. Secodly. they have urged the ECP to rectify mistakes and errors in the voter lists for the LG polls in Sindh.

MQM-P claims that elections without the amendment to the local body bill are a violation of court orders. The party’s reservations regarding the delimitations will also be discussed in the meeting.

Also Read: MQM-P’s Kunwar Naveed Jameel suffers brain haemorrhage

The MQM-P delegation to meet the ECP chief would include Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameen-ul-Haq, Faroogh Naseem and others.

Comments