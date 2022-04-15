MQM-P likely to get two ministries: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) is expected to get two ministries including the maritime affairs and the information technology (IT) in the Centre, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

A session of the MQM-P Rabita Committee has been summoned by the convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at 10:00 pm today. The session will be held at two venues in Karachi and Islamabad that will be chaired by convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

The Rabita Committee members will be apprised regarding the top leaders’ consultation with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government during the past two days. Moreover, the members will be briefed on the proposals for MQM-P representation in the federal government and the distribution of ministries.

The political party will also have a representation in the Ministry of the Overseas Pakistani s as an adviser or special assistant. Sources said that the final decision regarding the ministries will be taken today.

Moreover, the MQM-P leaders will also mull over the names for the Sindh governor’s slot.

Consultations for federal cabinet

For the constitution of the federal cabinet, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government has shortlisted names for ministries in an iftar dinner hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif today.

Sources told ARY News that several names from the coalition parties have been shortlisted for the ministries of the PML-N government.

Rana Sanaullah has been recommended for the position of the law minister and Ahsan Iqbal for the Minister of Interior, Ayaz Sadiq IT ministry, Khawaja Asif as defence minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain as defence production minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb as information minister, whereas, Miftah Ismail is likely to be appointed as the finance adviser.

Barjees Tahir, Khawaja Saad Rafique, PPP’s Khursheed Shah and Naveed Qamar are also expected to be given different ministries in the PML-N government. It has been recommended to appoint Maulana Asad Mahmood of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) as the religious affairs minister.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is likely to get the foreign ministry. Sources said that the PML-N government will consider the names of Sherry Rehman and Hina Rabbani Khar for the position of the foreign minister if PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejects to assume the position.

Sherry Rehman was also shortlisted for the ambassador’s slot in the United States (US).

