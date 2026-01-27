Security cover 'withdrawn' from MQM-P ministers, leaders

KARACHI: Security provided by the Sindh government to federal ministers, members of parliament and senior leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) has been abruptly withdrawn.

According to details, criticism of the Sindh government and the Pakistan People’s Party over the Gul Plaza tragedy has reportedly led to displeasure within the PPP, resulting in the withdrawal of security from MQM-P leaders and federal ministers.

Sources said that security has been withdrawn from Federal Ministers Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Mustafa Kamal, Dr Farooq Sattar and Anees Qaimkhani.

Security cover has also reportedly been removed from MQM Pakistan’s Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, Ali Khurshidi.

MQM members of the assemblies and senior party leaders have expressed serious concern over the development.

In view of the situation, MQM Pakistan has called an important press conference at 4pm today, where major announcements and a future course of action are expected.

Sources further said that MQM-P leaders had issued strong statements against the Sindh government following the Gul Plaza tragedy, after which the Sindh Home Department directed security personnel to be withdrawn with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori also strongly criticised the Sindh government over the Gul Plaza incident, stating that if politics is to be played, he is ready for it, but first answers must be given for 88 deaths.

He said several victims’ bodies have yet to be recovered, while even the remains of others are unaccounted for.