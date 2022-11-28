MQM-P nominates Rana Ansar as parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has nominated MPA Rana Ansar as the parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly (SA), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to details, MQM-P nominated MPA Rana Ansar as the parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly after Convener Naveed Jameel fell ill.

She will be the first-ever woman parliamentary leader. The political party would forward the nomination paper to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.

In a statement, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani expressed his pleasure over the announcement and said he will issue the notification soon after receiving the nomination letter.

“Our leader was a woman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always raised voice for women’s rights,” Agha Siraj Durrani added.

Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rejected rumours about boycotting local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place in January 2023.

In a statement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan termed the rumours about boycotting local government (LG) elections ‘baseless’.

“It is an unethical act to damage the reputation of a political party by spreading false news for its own benefit,” the MQM-P said, adding that it will actively participate in LG elections.

The party further said that its workers and supporters across Sindh were busy preparing for local body polls.

Earlier on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government (LG) elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

