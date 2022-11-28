MQM-P nominates Rana Ansar as parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has nominated MPA Rana Ansar as the parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly (SA), ARY News reported on Monday.
According to details, MQM-P nominated MPA Rana Ansar as the parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly after Convener Naveed Jameel fell ill.
She will be the first-ever woman parliamentary leader. The political party would forward the nomination paper to Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani.
In a statement, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani expressed his pleasure over the announcement and said he will issue the notification soon after receiving the nomination letter.
“Our leader was a woman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always raised voice for women’s rights,” Agha Siraj Durrani added.
Earlier in the day, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) rejected rumours about boycotting local government (LG) elections, scheduled to take place in January 2023.
In a statement, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan termed the rumours about boycotting local government (LG) elections ‘baseless’.
“It is an unethical act to damage the reputation of a political party by spreading false news for its own benefit,” the MQM-P said, adding that it will actively participate in LG elections.
The party further said that its workers and supporters across Sindh were busy preparing for local body polls.
Read More: Karachi LG polls: MQM-P expresses reservations over ECP’s verdict
Earlier on November 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its verdict on holding local government (LG) elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.