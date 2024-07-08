MQM-P opposes Lyari Expressway’s opening for heavy traffic

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) opposed opening the Lyari Expressway for cargo traffic round the clock, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, MQM-P leader Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the Lyari Expressway was designed for light traffic, adding that allowing heavy traffic will cause damage to the road and inconvenience citizens.

The MQM-P MNA said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif had been wrongly briefed in this regard. Syed Mustafa Kamal suggested that the Northern Bypass should be used for heavy traffic instead of the Lyari Expressway.

The MQM-P leader demanded that the prime minister take immediate notice in this regard and halt heavy traffic on the Lyari Expressway.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to keep open the Lyari Expressway for cargo traffic 24/7 to ensure uninterrupted delivery of goods to and from Karachi Port Trust.

“The Malir Expressway should be connected to the port to further improve the delivery of goods”, the prime minister said while chaired a meeting here regarding Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim Authority and Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC).

PM Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to take special initiatives to tap full potential of maritime trade and to spur the economic growth.

He directed to take steps to minimise the custom clearance time by installing the modern equipment and machinery at Port Qasim and Karachi Port Trust.

He also instructed to ensure the installation of state of the art scanning machinery at the ports besides taking steps on priority to fully benefit from the ports’ potential.