Wednesday, July 20, 2022
‘MQM-P, PML-Q always took decisions after consultations’

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation has met Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence in which they discussed the political situation and scenario after the Punjab by-polls and other matters, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The MQM-P delegation was led by its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui. The meeting was also attended by Waseem Akhtar, Tariq Basheer Cheema and Salik Hussain.

The leaders agreed to pursue a joint strategy for the development and prosperity of the country. Dr Siddiqui said that MQM-P and PML-Q have always taken decisions after holding consultations.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that the political uncertainty will be ended soon and the country will move on in the right direction.

